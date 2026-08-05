Automotive sales in Turkey down 10.7 percent in Jan-July 2026

In July this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went down by 23.1 percent month on month and by 25.0 percent year on year to 80,786 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey decreased by 25.8 percent year on year and by 25.6 percent month on month to 62,478 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 13.1 percent year on year and by 22.2 percent month on month to 18,308 units.

In the January-July period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 10.7 percent year on year, amounting to 638,965 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 12.1 percent to 502,712 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 5.1 percent to 136,253 units, both on year-on-year basis.