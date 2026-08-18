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New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 6.5 percent in July 2026 from June

Tuesday, 18 August 2026 11:47:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 6.5 percent month on month and went down by 19.4 percent year on year to 207,508 units.

New passenger car registrations in July totaled 78,761 units, up by 6.9 percent month on month and down by 25.9 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 38.0 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in July amounted to 19,609 units, up by 18.7 percent month on month and decreased by 30.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

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