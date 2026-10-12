Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

In September this year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 129,571 units, up by 5.1 percent year on year and by 74.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the January-September period of the year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 971,159 units, down by 5.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 70,197 units, down by 3.8 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 59,374 units, up 18.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-September period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 528,366 units, falling by 17.1 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 442,793 units, increasing by 12.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 74.3 percent in September, while the rate was 69.6 percent for the first nine months of the year.