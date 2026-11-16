In October this year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 121,360 units, down by eight percent year on year and by 6.3 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the January-October period of the year, Turkey's motor vehicle output totaled 1,092,519 units, down by 6.1 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 63,797 units, down by 20.1 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 57,563 units, up 10.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-October period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 592,163 units, falling by 17.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 500,356 units, increasing by 12.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 68.1 percent in October, while the rate was 61.4 percent for the first 10 months of the year.