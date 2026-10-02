Automotive sales in Turkey down 13.4 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

In September this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went up by three percent month on month and decreased by 24.3 percent year on year to 83,469 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey decreased by 27.8 percent year on year and increased by 3.6 percent month on month to 63,736 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 10.4 percent year on year and increased by 1.2 percent month on month to 19,733 units.

In the January-September period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 13.4 percent year on year, amounting to 803,465 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 15.5 percent to 627,977 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 5.1 percent to 175,488 units, both on year-on-year basis.