New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 17.2 percent in August 2026 from July

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 17.2 percent month on month and went down by 20.1 percent year on year to 171,887 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 66,048 units, down by 16.1 percent month on month and down by 30.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 38.4 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 16,521 units, down by 15.7 percent month on month and decreased by 4.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.6 percent of total new registrations in the given month.