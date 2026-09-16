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New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 17.2 percent in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 16:26:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 17.2 percent month on month and went down by 20.1 percent year on year to 171,887 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 66,048 units, down by 16.1 percent month on month and down by 30.4 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 38.4 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 16,521 units, down by 15.7 percent month on month and decreased by 4.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.6 percent of total new registrations in the given month.

Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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