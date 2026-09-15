Turkish motor vehicle sales down 11.7 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In August this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales totaled 84,126 units, up by 0.5 percent compared to June and decreasing by 19.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey's passenger car sales totaled 61,529 units, down 25.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's motor vehicle sales amounted to 745,497 units, falling by 11.7 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first eight months of the current year, Turkey's motor vehicle exports totaled 597,594 units, down 12.0 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 28.1 percent to 279,341 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 241,176 small trucks, up 15.1 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports increased by two percent to $26.61 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.82 billion, decreasing by 9.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In August, Turkey's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 56,924 units, down by 25.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 41,081 units, down by 31.7 percent, year on year. In the January-August period of this year, the country's total motor vehicle imports amounted to 494,087 units, moving down by 18.1 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 367,240 units, decreasing by 20.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2025.