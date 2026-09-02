Automotive sales in Turkey down 11.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In August this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went up by 0.3 percent month on month and decreased by 20.3 percent year on year to 81,031 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey decreased by 25.2 percent year on year and by 1.5 percent month on month to 61,529 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 0.3 percent year on year and by 6.5 percent month on month to 19,502 units.

In the January-August period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 11.9 percent year on year, amounting to 719,996 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 13.8 percent to 564,241 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 4.4 percent to 155,755 units, both on year-on-year basis.