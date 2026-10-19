 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 6.3 percent in September 2026 from August

Monday, 19 October 2026 13:54:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 6.3 percent month on month and went down by 17.9 percent year on year to 161,027 units.

New passenger car registrations in September totaled 64,361 units, down by 2.5 percent month on month and down by 19.9 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 40.0 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in September amounted to 16,279 units, down by 1.4 percent month on month and decreased by 5.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 10.1 percent of total new registrations in the given month.

Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 13.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

13 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 5.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

12 Oct | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 13.4 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

02 Oct | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 17.2 percent in August 2026 from July

16 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 11.7 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

15 Sep | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 7.3 percent in Jan-August 2026

14 Sep | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 11.9 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

02 Sep | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 6.5 percent in July 2026 from June

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 10.6 percent in Jan-July 2026

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.1 percent in Jan-July 2026

17 Aug | Steel News