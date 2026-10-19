New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 6.3 percent in September 2026 from August

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 6.3 percent month on month and went down by 17.9 percent year on year to 161,027 units.

New passenger car registrations in September totaled 64,361 units, down by 2.5 percent month on month and down by 19.9 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 40.0 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in September amounted to 16,279 units, down by 1.4 percent month on month and decreased by 5.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 10.1 percent of total new registrations in the given month.