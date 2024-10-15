Turkish motor vehicle sales down 1.5 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 89,002 units, down by 5.1 percent compared to August and by 11.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 67,434 units, down 14.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 881,442 units, falling by 1.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first nine months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 729,515 units, down 0.6 percent, while passenger car exports fell by 1.4 percent to 467,188 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 262,327 small trucks, up 0.9 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 2.0 percent to $26.67 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $7.81 billion, falling by 1.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In September, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 63,903 units, down by 6.8 percent month on month and by 1.3 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 49,275 units, down by 5.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.2 percent year on year. In the January-September period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 612,251 units, moving up by 7.8 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 479,203 units, increasing by 6.0 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.