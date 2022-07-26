Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 8.8 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 11:33:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 84,866 units, increasing by 1.9 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 64,134 units, up 2.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 375,683 units, dropping by 8.8 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first six months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 466,995 units, up 1.2 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 8.8 percent to 271,054 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 165,017 small trucks, up 19.6 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 5.3 percent to $15.48 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $4.48 billion, falling by seven percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In June, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 43,313 units, declining by 4.8 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 35,156 units, down 2.1 percent, year on year. In the January-June period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 207,662 units, dropping by 10.5 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 169,807 units, decreasing by 8.6 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.