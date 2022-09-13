Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 7.5 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 10:37:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 52,256 units, decreasing by 13.7 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 35,230 units, down 21.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 483,285 units, dropping by 7.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first eight months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 591,156 units, down 0.7 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 7.2 percent to 339,403 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 211,298 small trucks, up 10.1 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 3.7 percent to $19.87 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $5.61 billion, falling by 6.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In August, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 31,360 units, declining by 3.6 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 23,666 units, down 4.5 percent, year on year. In the January-August period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 267,961 units, dropping by 8.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 216,800 units, decreasing by 7.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.