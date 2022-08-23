Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 6.7 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 23 August 2022 10:40:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 55,324 units, increasing by 11.2 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 41,031 units, up 13.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 430,929 units, dropping by 6.7 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first seven months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 526,601 units, up 2.7 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 7.7 percent to 298,333 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 192,662 small trucks, up 21.7 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 5.1 percent to $17.56 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $4.99 billion, falling by 7.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In July, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 28,898 units, rising by 1.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 23,327 units, up 2.2 percent, year on year. In the January-July period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 236,519 units, dropping by 9.3 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 193,134 units, decreasing by 7.4 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.