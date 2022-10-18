Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 5.6 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 11:19:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 66,304 units, increasing by 11.0 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 44,681 units, up 2.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 549,630 units, dropping by 5.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first nine months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 687,966 units, up 2.4 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 1.2 percent to 396.604 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 245,313 small trucks, up 8.1 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 4.6 percent to $22.66 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $6.40 billion, falling by 3.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In September, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 36,131 units, rising by 6.4 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 28,515 units, up 4.5 percent, year on year. In the January-September period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 304,083 units, dropping by seven percent, while passenger car imports totaled 245,315 units, decreasing by 5.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.