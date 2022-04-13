Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 22.6 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 13 April 2022 12:24:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 68,245 units, decreasing by 31.8 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 50,173 units, down 34.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 160,016 units, dropping by 22.6 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first three months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 225,550 units, down 13.6 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 19.9 percent to 124,599 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 85,439 small trucks, down 2.9 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by three percent to $7.58 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $2.09 billion, falling by 21.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In March, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 39,999 units, decreasing by 30.6 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 32,800 units, down 30.3 percent, year on year. In the January-March period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 90,699 units, dropping by 23.3 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 74,473 units, decreasing by 22.7 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.