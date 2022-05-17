Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 17.9 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:20:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 62,562 units, decreasing by 3.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 45,564 units, down 5.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 222,574 units, dropping by 17.9 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first four months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 301,722 units, down 11.1 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 20.9 percent to 167,795 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 113,290 small trucks, up 6.8 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 0.2 percent to $10.33 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $2.87 billion, falling by 19.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In April, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 33,615 units, decreasing by 7.4 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 26,736 units, down seven percent, year on year. In the January-April period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 124,313 units, dropping by 19.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 101,209 units, decreasing by 19.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.