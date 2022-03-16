Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 13.9 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 12:32:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 52,098 units, decreasing by 15.1 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 37,641 units, down 15.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 91,839 units, dropping by 13.9 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first two months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 146,627 units, down 11.4 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 13.0 percent to 85,682 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 71,334 small trucks, up 1.2 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports declined by 0.7 percent to $4.84 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $1.42 billion, falling by 13.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In February, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 29,448 units, decreasing by 10.9 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 23,964 units, down 8.3 percent, year on year. In the January-February period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 50,719 units, dropping by 16.5 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 41,673 units, decreasing by 15.5 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.