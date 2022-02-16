Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 12.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 12:31:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 39,692 units, decreasing by 12.4 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 29,020 units, down 17.9 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 67,799 units, down 12.6 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 27.2 percent to 34,999 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 28,351 small trucks, up 12.7 percent year on year. In the period in question, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports fell by 5.7 percent to $2.17 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $622.94 million, falling by 22.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In January, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 21,250 units, decreasing by 23.2 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 17,709 units, down 23.5 percent, year on year.