Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 11.5 percent in January-May

In May this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 68,220 units, increasing by 18.6 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 51,750 units, up 20.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-May period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 290,816 units, dropping by 11.5 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first five months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 380,372 units, down 2.7 percent, while passenger car exports decreased by 15.9 percent to 215,892 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 139,112 small trucks, up 24.2 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by three percent to $12.66 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $3.62 billion, falling by 14.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In May, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 40,080 units, rising by 25.5 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 33,442 units, up 35.1 percent, year on year. In the January-May period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 164,380 units, dropping by 11.9 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 134,651 units, decreasing by 10.2 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.