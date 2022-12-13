Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 0.2 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 14:54:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales totaled 86,481 units, increasing by 34.9 percent year on year, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the same month, Turkey’s passenger car sales totaled 59,222 units, up 37.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle sales amounted to 705,813 units, dropping by 0.2 percent on year-on-year basis.

In the first 11 months of the current year, Turkey’s motor vehicle exports totaled 876,187 units, up five percent, while passenger car exports increased by 0.4 percent to 509,364 units, both year on year. In the same period, the country exported 309,328 small trucks, up 13.5 percent year on year. In the given period, revenues from total motor vehicle and component exports advanced by 5.3 percent to $28.33 billion, while the revenues from passenger car exports totaled $7.98 billion, falling by 4.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

In November, Turkey’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 50,285 units, rising by 40.3 percent year on year, while passenger car imports totaled 37,777 units, up 37.4 percent, year on year. In the January-November period of this year, the country’s total motor vehicle imports amounted to 392,169 units, dropping by 0.6 percent, while passenger car imports totaled 312,789 units, decreasing by 0.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.