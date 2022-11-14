Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.6 percent in January-October

Monday, 14 November 2022 10:39:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 114,835 units, rising by 6.7 percent year on year and declining by 10.9 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-October period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,076,865 units, up by 4.6 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 62,363 units, dropping by 2.8 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 52,472 units, up 20.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-October period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 633,369 units, moving down by 0.3 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 443,496 units, increasing by 12.6 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 71.4 percent in October, while the rate was 66.6 percent for the first 10 months of the year.