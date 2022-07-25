﻿
Turkish motor vehicle output up 1.5 percent in January-June

Monday, 25 July 2022
       

In June this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 135,424 units, rising by 26.3 percent year on year and by 30.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-June period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 649,311 units, up by 1.5 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 86,585 units, rising by 38.7 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 48,839 units, up nine percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-June period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 382,947 units, dropping by eight percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 266,364 units, rising by 19.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 83.4 percent in June, while the rate was 67.0 percent for the first six months of the year.


