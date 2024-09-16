Turkish motor vehicle output down seven percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 53,502 units, down by 26.7 percent year on year and by 54.1 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-August period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 877,152 units, down by 7.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 29,398 units, down by 40.4 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 24,104 units, up 1.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-August period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 571,575 units, decreasing by 4.7 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 305,577 units, decreasing by 11.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 33.1 percent in August, while the rate was 67.8 percent for the first eight months of the year.