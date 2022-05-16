Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.8 percent in January-April

Monday, 16 May 2022 14:19:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 107,167 units, increasing by 3.2 percent year on year and by 0.5 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-April period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 409,903 units, down by 8.8 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 62,837 units, falling by 15.9 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 44,330 units, up 52.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-April period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 229,200 units, decreasing by 20.0 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 180,703 units, rising by 10.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 66.3 percent in April, while the rate was 63.6 percent for the first four months of the year.