Turkish motor vehicle output down 6.9 percent in January-September

Monday, 14 October 2024 13:36:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 123,445 units, down by 5.4 percent year on year and up by 130.7 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-September period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,000,597 units, down by 6.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 85,573 units, down by 2.7 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 37,872 units, down by 11.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-September period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 657,148 units, decreasing by 4.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 343,449 units, decreasing by 11.1 percent, both compared to the same period of 2023.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 75.9 percent in September, while the rate was 68.7 percent for the first nine months of the year.


