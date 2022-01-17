﻿
Turkish motor vehicle output down 1.7 percent in 2021

Monday, 17 January 2022 14:55:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 131,557 units, decreasing by 12.1 percent year on year and up 14.3 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the full year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1,276,140 units, down by 1.7 percent year on year.

In December, passenger car output amounted to 76,570 units, falling by 17.0 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 54,987 units, down 4.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the whole year, passenger car output totaled 782,835 units, decreasing by 8.4 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 493,305 units, rising by 11.4 percent, both compared to 2020.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 79.5 percent in December, while the rate was 64.8 percent for 2021.


