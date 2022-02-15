Turkish motor vehicle output down 14.7 percent in January

Tuesday, 15 February 2022 15:35:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 90,520 units, decreasing by 14.7 percent year on year and down 31.2 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD).

In January, passenger car output amounted to 47,778 units, falling by 30.5 percent year on year and down by 36.2 percent month on month, while commercial vehicle output totaled 42,742 units, down by 22.2 percent month on month and up by 14.3 percent on year-on-year basis.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 56.2 percent in January.