Turkish motor vehicle output down 12.4 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 16:02:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 106,575 units, decreasing by 13.7 percent year on year and up 0.8 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In the January-March period of the year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 302,730 units, down by 12.4 percent year on year.

In the given month, passenger car output amounted to 57,041 units, falling by 23.9 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 49,534 units, up 2.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the January-March period of the current year, passenger car output totaled 166,363 units, decreasing by 21.5 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 136,367 units, rising by 1.9 percent, both compared to the same period of 2021.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 66.4 percent in March, while the rate was 62.7 percent for the first three months of the year.


