Turkish motor vehicle output down 11.2 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 10:51:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 149,614 units, increasing by 10.2 percent year on year and up 4.4 percent month on month, according to the monthly statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD). In 2020, Turkey’s motor vehicle output totaled 1.29 million units, down by 11.2 percent year on year.

In December, passenger car output amounted to 93,300 units, falling by 2.8 percent, while commercial vehicle output totaled 57,314 units, up 40.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In 2020, passenger car output totaled 855,043 units, decreasing by 13.0 percent, and commercial vehicle production amounted to 442,811 units, declining by 7.5 percent, both compared to 2019.

The overall production capacity utilization rate of the Turkish automotive industry was 90.2 percent in December, while the rate was 65.0 percent for the full year.