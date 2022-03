Monday, 28 March 2022 15:46:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

French automaker Renault’s Turkey-based subsidiary Oyak Renault has announced that it has suspended production at some of its units until April 4 due to the semiconductor chip supply shortage faced by the automotive industry.

Since there is not only a shortage of chips, but also of other parts, the production at the facilities may stop for 15 days during the month of Ramadan, SteelOrbis understands.

The company also suspended production on June 16-July 26 and October 18-November 4 last year.