Toyota’s global vehicle output up reaches record high in August

Monday, 03 October 2022 11:28:05 (GMT+3)
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 44.3 percent year on year to 766,683 units in August this year, reaching a record high as a result of the efforts of suppliers, primarily in regions with high demand, despite the continued impact of semiconductor shortages.

In August, the company’s domestic output rose by 5.6 percent year on year to 196,038 units, while Toyota Motor’s overseas output in the given month rose by 65.1 percent year on year to 570,645 units, reaching a record high.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 777,047 units in August, rising by 3.8 percent year on year, exceeding the level in August of the previous year. In the given month, Toyota exported 694,272 units, with an 8.9 percent rise year on year, reaching a record high as a result of strong sales especially in Asia.

In the January-August period of the current year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 0.2 percent year on year to 5,834,947 units, while its global sales amounted to 6,273,246 units, decreasing by 5.1 percent on year-on-year basis. In the same period, the company’s exports fell by 2.1 percent year on year to 5,426,506 units.


