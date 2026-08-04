Japanese auto output up 2.2 percent in January-May 2026

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in May this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 630,471 units, falling by 1.1 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year, Japanese automobile production increased by 2.2 percent year on year to 3,523,027 units.

Domestic automobile sales in May in Japan stood at 332,997 vehicles, up by 2.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first five months, domestic automobile sales in Japan totaled 1,960,306 units, increasing by 0.4 percent year on year.

In the meantime, the country's automobile exports in May amounted to 296,021 units, down by 1.8 percent year on year. In the January-May period Japanese automobile exports fell by 0.4 percent year on year to 1,668,585 units.