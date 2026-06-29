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Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales fall in Jan-May 2026

Monday, 29 June 2026 13:46:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 5.5 percent year on year to 765,470 units in May this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 3.7 percent to 250,588 units, while its overseas output in the given month fell by 9.4 percent to 514,882 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 834,279 units in May, falling by 7.2 percent year on year.

In the January-May period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was down by 2.1 percent year on year to 3,984,421 units, while its global sales amounted to 4,140,444 units, decreasing by 3.5 percent on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

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