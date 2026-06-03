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Japanese auto output up 3.1 percent in January-March 2026

Wednesday, 03 June 2026 14:12:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in March this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 788,528 units, rising by 8.8 percent compared to the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the January-March period this year, Japanese automobile production increased by 3.1 percent year on year to 2,205,695 units.

Domestic automobile sales in March in Japan stood at 490,640 vehicles, down by 1.8 percent as compared with the same month of 2025. Meanwhile, in the first three months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 2.5 percent year on year to 1,253,357 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in March amounted to 358,584 units, down by 0.3 percent year on year. In the January-March period Japanese automobile exports grew by 0.5 percent year on year to 1,026,193 units.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

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