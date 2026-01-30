Toyota’s global vehicle output up 4.5 percent in 2025

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 0.5 percent year on year to 767,085 units in December this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 2.4 percent to 249,223 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 0.5 percent to 517,862 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 930,459 units in December, rising by 2.8 percent year on year.

In 2025, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 4.5 percent year on year to 9,950,904 units, while its global sales amounted to 10,536,807 units, increasing by 3.7 percent on year-on-year basis.