Japanese auto output up 4.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 15:54:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in August this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 543,212 units, rising by 0.4 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-August period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 4.2 percent year on year to 5,458,386 units.

Domestic automobile sales in August in Japan stood at 301,219 vehicles, down by 8.3 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first eight months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 6.1 percent year on year to 3,037,192 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in August amounted to 297,951 units, up by 1.2 percent year on year. In the January-August period, Japanese automobile exports rose by 0.3 percent year on year to 2,700,537 units.


