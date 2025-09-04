Japanese auto output up 7.1 percent in H1 2025

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in June this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 726,072 units, rising by five percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-June period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 7.1 percent year on year to 4,171,653 units.

Domestic automobile sales in June in Japan stood at 393,162 vehicles, up by 5.2 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first half, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 10.2 percent year on year to 2,345,461 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in June amounted to 369,707 units, up by 1.8 percent year on year. In the January-June period, Japanese automobile exports rose by 1.4 percent year on year to 2,046,296 units.