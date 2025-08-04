Japanese auto output up 7.5 percent in Jan-May 2025

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in May this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 637,918 units, falling by two percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-May period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 7.5 percent year on year to 3,445,581 units.

Domestic automobile sales in May in Japan stood at 324,069 vehicles, up by 3.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first five months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 11.3 percent year on year to 1,952,299 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in May amounted to 301,456 units, up by 1.9 percent year on year. In the January-May period, Japanese automobile exports rose by 1.3 percent year on year to 1,676,589 units.