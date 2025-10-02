 |  Login 
Toyota’s global vehicle output up 5.6 percent in January-August 2025

Thursday, 02 October 2025 13:52:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 4.9 percent year on year to 744,176 units in August this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 12.0 percent to 207,990 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 2.4 percent to 536,186 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 844,963 units in August, rising by 2.2 percent year on year.

In the January-August period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 5.6 percent year on year to 6,508,971 units, while its global sales amounted to 6,903,693 units, increasing by five percent on year-on-year basis.


