Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales reach record highs in H1 2025

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 7.4 percent year on year to 854,565 units in June this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 7.6 percent to 273,438 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 7.3 percent to 581,127 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 867,906 units in June, rising by 1.7 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, the company’s global vehicle output and sales have reached record highs. Toyota’s global output was up by 5.8 percent year on year to 4,918,024 units in the first half, while its sales amounted to 5,159,282 units, increasing by 5.5 percent on year-on-year basis.