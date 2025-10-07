 |  Login 
Japanese auto output up 4.6 percent in Jan-July 2025

Tuesday, 07 October 2025 17:29:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in July this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 743,521 units, falling by 7.5 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 4.6 percent year on year to 4,915,174 units.

Domestic automobile sales in July in Japan stood at 390,512 vehicles, down by 3.6 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first seven months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by eight percent year on year to 2,735,973 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in July amounted to 356,290 units, down by 5.8 percent year on year. In the January-July period, Japanese automobile exports rose by 0.2 percent year on year to 2,402,586 units.


