 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japanese...

Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 02 October 2024 16:27:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in July this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 804,080 units, up by 3.3 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of 2024, Japanese automobile production decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to 4,698,327 units.

Domestic automobile sales in July in Japan stood at 405,175 vehicles, up by 6.9 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first seven months this year, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 10.5 percent year on year to 2,532,665 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in July amounted to 378,591 units, down by 4.6 percent year on year. In the January-July period Japanese automobile exports decreased by 0.9 percent year on year to 2,396,251 units.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Imp/exp Statistics Production 

Similar articles

Japanese auto output down 10.0 percent in January-June

06 Sep | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 10 percent in January-May

06 Aug | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 13.2 percent in January-April

02 Jul | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 14.4 percent in January-March

06 Jun | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 12.1 percent in January-February

07 May | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 6.8 percent in January

04 Apr | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 14.8 percent in 2023

15 Mar | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 15.7 percent in January-November

05 Feb | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 16.2 percent in January-October

03 Jan | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 16.0 percent in January-September

04 Dec | Steel News