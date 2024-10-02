Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-July

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in July this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 804,080 units, up by 3.3 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-July period of 2024, Japanese automobile production decreased by 7.9 percent year on year to 4,698,327 units.

Domestic automobile sales in July in Japan stood at 405,175 vehicles, up by 6.9 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first seven months this year, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 10.5 percent year on year to 2,532,665 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in July amounted to 378,591 units, down by 4.6 percent year on year. In the January-July period Japanese automobile exports decreased by 0.9 percent year on year to 2,396,251 units.