﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japanese auto output down 12.1 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 12:14:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in February this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 616,763 units, falling by 16.5 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of 2023, Japanese automobile production decreased by 12.1 percent year on year to 1,194,889 units.

Domestic automobile sales in February in Japan stood at 344,820 vehicles, down by 19.2 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first two months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 16.0 percent year on year to 679,696 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in February amounted to 350,166 units, up by 11.8 percent year on year. In the January-February period Japanese automobile exports grew by 13.3 percent year on year to 645,299 units.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Imp/exp Statistics Production 

Similar articles

Japanese auto output down 6.8 percent in January

04 Apr | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 14.8 percent in 2023

15 Mar | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 15.7 percent in January-November

05 Feb | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 16.2 percent in January-October

03 Jan | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 16.0 percent in January-September

04 Dec | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 11.8 percent in January-August

02 Nov | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 17.7 percent in January-July

04 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s auto output up 19.0 percent in H1

05 Sep | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 20.1 percent in January-May

08 Aug | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 15.4 percent in January-April

05 Jul | Steel News