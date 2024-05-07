Japanese auto output down 12.1 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 12:14:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in February this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 616,763 units, falling by 16.5 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of 2023, Japanese automobile production decreased by 12.1 percent year on year to 1,194,889 units.

Domestic automobile sales in February in Japan stood at 344,820 vehicles, down by 19.2 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first two months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 16.0 percent year on year to 679,696 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in February amounted to 350,166 units, up by 11.8 percent year on year. In the January-February period Japanese automobile exports grew by 13.3 percent year on year to 645,299 units.