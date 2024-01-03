﻿
Japanese auto output up 16.2 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 10:44:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in October last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 818,358 units, rising by 11.9 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, in the January-October period of 2023, Japanese automobile production grew by 16.2 percent year on year to 7,400,608 units.

Domestic automobile sales in October in Japan stood at 397,672 vehicles, rising by 10.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, in the first ten months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 15.1 percent year on year to 4,005,158 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in October amounted to 403,899 units, up by 21.7 percent year on year. In the January-October period, Japanese automobile exports grew by 16.4 percent year on year to 3,590,559 units.


