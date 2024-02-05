Japanese auto output up 15.7 percent in January-November

Monday, 05 February 2024 13:35:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in November last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 857,001 units, rising by 11.7 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of 2023, Japanese automobile production grew by 15.7 percent year on year to 8,257,081 units.

Domestic automobile sales in November in Japan stood at 411,089 vehicles, rising by 9.0 percent as compared with the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, in the first 11 months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 14.5 percent year on year to 4,416,247 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in November amounted to 399,591 units, up by 7.45 percent year on year. In the January-November period, Japanese automobile exports grew by 15.4 percent year on year to 3,990,150 units.