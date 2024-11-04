 |  Login 
Japanese auto output down 8.8 percent in January-August

Monday, 04 November 2024 14:20:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in August this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 540,881 units, down by 15.4 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-August period of 2024, Japanese automobile production decreased by 8.8 percent year on year to 5,239,208 units.

Domestic automobile sales in August in Japan stood at 328,471 vehicles, down by 3.5 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first eight months this year, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 9.8 percent year on year to 2,861,136 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in August amounted to 294,158 units, down by 17.1 percent year on year. In the January-August period, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 3.0 percent year on year to 2,690,409 units.


