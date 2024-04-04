﻿
Japanese auto output down 6.8 percent in January

Thursday, 04 April 2024 14:35:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in January this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 578,126 units, down by 6.8 percent compared to the same month of 2023.

Domestic automobile sales in January in Japan stood at 334,876 vehicles, decreasing by 12.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2023.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in January amounted to 295,133 units, up by 15.2 percent year on year.


