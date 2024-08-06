Japanese auto output down 10 percent in January-May

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in May this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 651,285 units, increasing by 4.5 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-May period of 2024, Japanese automobile production decreased by 10.0 percent year on year to 3,202,961 units.

Domestic automobile sales in May in Japan stood at 312,406 vehicles, down by 4.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first five months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 14.8 percent year on year to 1,753,891 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in May amounted to 295,741 units, down by 0.4 percent year on year. In the January-May period, Japanese automobile exports grew by 2.5 percent year on year to 1,654,685 units.