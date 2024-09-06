 |  Login 
Japanese auto output down 10.0 percent in January-June

Friday, 06 September 2024 11:40:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in June this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 691,286 units, decreasing by 9.5 percent compared to the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the January-June period of 2024, Japanese automobile production decreased by 10.0 percent year on year to 3,894,247 units.

Domestic automobile sales in June in Japan stood at 373,599 vehicles, down by 4.9 percent as compared with the same month of 2023. Meanwhile, in the first half this year, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved down by 12.2 percent year on year to 2,127,490 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in June amounted to 362,975 units, down by 11.2 percent year on year. In the January-June period Japanese automobile exports decreased by 0.3 percent year on year to 2,017,660 units.


