Japanese auto output up 14.8 percent in 2023

Friday, 15 March 2024 12:27:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in December last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 741,457 units, rising by 6.0 percent compared to the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, in 2023, Japanese automobile production grew by 14.8 percent year on year to 8,998,538 units.

Domestic automobile sales in December in Japan stood at 362,839 vehicles, rising by 5.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2022. Meanwhile, in 2023, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 13.7 percent year on year to 4,779,086 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in December amounted to 432,532 units, up by 21.2 percent year on year. In 2023, Japanese automobile exports grew by 15.9 percent year on year to 4,422,682 units.